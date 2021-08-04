fbpx

Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Snapchat Parent, And Piles Up On Etsy, Robinhood

byRachit Vats
August 4, 2021 5:54 am
Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Snapchat Parent, And Piles Up On Etsy, Robinhood

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday shed nearly 12.6% of its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), continuing the investment firm’s months-long selling spree in the Snapchat parent.

Ark Invest sold 198,442 shares, estimated to be worth about $14.56 million, in Snap via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Shares of the social media company closed 0.16% lower at $73.38 on Tuesday.

Wood’s firm also holds a position in the social-media company which competes with Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) photo-sharing app Instagram, via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). 

Together, the two ETFs held about 1.57 million shares, worth $115.2 million, in Snap ahead of Tuesday’s trade. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Offloads $9.3M In Snapchat, Buys $32M In Etsy

The New York-based investment firm also snapped up 90,831 shares, worth about $17.3 million, in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), an e-commerce platform for handmade goods and vintage items, via ARKF.

Etsy shares closed 0.83% higher at $190.46 on Tuesday.

This was ARKF’s second straight buy in Etsy. The popular investment firm also holds a position in Etsy via ARKW.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, the two ETFs together held 523,086 shares, worth $98.8 million in Etsy.

The investment firm, known for its position on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), also pumped in money to buy 89,622 shares, estimated to be worth about $4.19 million, in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), as the shares of the company rocketed to blow past the $38 initial public offer pricing for the first time since the listing last week.

See Also: Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

Robinhood shares closed 24.2% higher at $46.80 on Tuesday.

Both ARKF and ARKW held about 1.55 million shares, worth $58.26 million in Robinhood ahead of Tuesday’s trade.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Tuesday included BYD Co (OTC:BYDDF) and Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) and buys included Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG).

