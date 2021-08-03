Chembio Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Antibody Test
- The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ:CEMI) COVID-19 antibody test.
- The nod comes for LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ab Test, a microfluidic immunofluorescence assay for the qualitative detection of total antibodies in whole human blood, plasma, or serum for indication of recent or prior infection.
- Recently, the Company received a $28 million order to supply DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021 in Brazil.
- Price Action: CEMI shares are up 15.1% at $3.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
