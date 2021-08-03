fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.98
362.62
+ 0.54%
DIA
+ 2.59
345.76
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 3.17
434.43
+ 0.72%
TLT
+ 0.05
150.63
+ 0.03%
GLD
-0.18
169.79
-0.1%

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Antibody Test

byVandana Singh
August 3, 2021 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Antibody Test
  • The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ:CEMI) COVID-19 antibody test.
  • The nod comes for LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ab Test, a microfluidic immunofluorescence assay for the qualitative detection of total antibodies in whole human blood, plasma, or serum for indication of recent or prior infection.
  • Recently, the Company received a $28 million order to supply DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021 in Brazil. 
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are up 15.1% at $3.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Chembio Diagnostics Pops And Drops: A Technical Look

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. read more