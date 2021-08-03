Why Is Applied DNA Stock Soaring Higher Today?
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ:APDN) subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs LLC has received a COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) to facilitate the University's reopening in the fall.
- The contract term is 12 months, has a maximum value not to exceed $35.0 million, and contains no minimum weekly testing commitment.
- The Contract specifies the deployment of safeCircle, its high-throughput, pooled COVID-19 testing program, to provide weekly asymptomatic diagnostic COVID-19 screening.
- CUNY projects weekly testing in the range of 20,000 to 65,000 tests throughout the Contract.
- Testing under the Contract will commence in early August, and all sample collection sites will be fully operational before the start of the academic year on August 25.
- Price Action: APDN shares are up 37.9% at $7.49 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
