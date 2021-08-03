Charter Communications Raises $2B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering For Debt Repayment, Stock Buyback
- Charter Communications Inc's (NASDAQ:CHTR) subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp, priced $2.0 billion senior unsecured notes due 2034 in an institutional offering.
- The notes will bear interest of 4.250% p.a.
- The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, potential buybacks of stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, and pay related fees and expenses.
- Charter held $87.5 billion in debt and credit facilities worth $4.7 billion as of Jun. 30.
- Price action: CHTR shares closed higher by 0.78% at $749.87 on Monday.
