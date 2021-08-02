fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
364.54
+ 0.01%
DIA
-1.11
350.59
-0.32%
SPY
-0.89
439.40
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.15
148.37
+ 0.77%
GLD
-0.20
170.02
-0.12%

Tesla And AMD Lead The QQQ In A Mixed Day Of Trading Monday

byHenry Khederian
August 2, 2021 4:15 pm
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.01% to $364.60
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.21% to $437.59 
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.32% to $348.36

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. This split increases the price of the stock while lowering the share count; holders after the split will have the same equity they had before the split… Read More

Consumers are preparing to spend “record amounts” for both K-12 and college supplies as students prepare to return to school in-person in the fall… Read More

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has signed five-time NFL Super Bowl MVP champion quarterback Tom Brady and All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as co-hosts “Let’s Go!”, a new weekly talk show… Read More

