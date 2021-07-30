Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.49% to $438.51.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Friday.

Amazon, eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Amazon shares traded lower by 7% on Friday after the company reported slowing revenue growth in the second quarter and issued weak guidance for the second half of the year… Read More

On Friday morning, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) announced six passengers on board the Royal Caribbean International’s Adventures of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19… Read More

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has been rumored to be working on smart glasses since 2019. The company announced updated plans on the long-rumored growth item during its earnings call this week… Read More