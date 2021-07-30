Viant Technology Stock Gains On BofA Upgrade To Buy, Sees 88% Upside
- BofA analyst Nat Schindler upgraded Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target, implying an 87.7% upside.
- Schindler cites the company's position as one of the smaller software names in a high-growth industry undergoing massive changes.
- He believes in the phase-out of third-party cookies.
- For now, Viant's solution is one of the very few solutions that has been outperforming in cookieless environments, he added.
- Price action: DSP shares traded higher by 10.7% at $17.70 on the last check Friday.
