How Facebook's Stock And Twitter's Stock Look Following Earnings

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) reported a second-quarter earnings beat, a week after Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) also beat expectations. Both stocks sold off following their results, although Twitter gapped up before losing all of its gains over the following two trading sessions before rebounding.

Traders and investors were likely concerned about both company’s continued future growth. Facebook warned its revenue may decelerate over the second half of 2021 while Twitter’s monthly daily active users have already begun to decline.

Despite concern over the companies’ revenues going forward a number of analysts increased their price targets for both the social media giants. If Facebook’s sell-off, like Twitter’s, is followed with investors buying the dip, both stocks could be headed for new highs.

The Facebook Chart: On Thursday Facebook’s stock gapped down over 3%, negating the bull flag break the stock had set up going into its earnings print. The stock briefly lost support at the $348 level, but bulls came in and bought the stock and drove it back up above the level.

As of Thursday morning, Facebook was printing a long-legged doji candlestick on the daily chart which indicates indecision. A long-legged doji most often comes after a significant advance or decline and can also mean a reversal is in the cards. Bulls may want to wait and see Friday’s candle to verify Facebook is headed back up.

The gap down caused Facebook to lose support of the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) but the stock is still trading above the 21-day EMA, with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day EMA. Bulls will want to see Facebook regain the support of the eight-day EMA. Facebook is trading well above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) which indicates overall support in the stock is bullish.

Bulls want to see Facebook pop above the eight-day EMA and for big bullish volume to push the stock back up toward its all-time high of $377.55. If it can jump above the level, Facebook could make a blue sky run.

Bears want to see Facebook’s stock continue to reject the eight-day EMA and for selling pressure to drop it down under a support level near $358. If Facebook loses the level, it could trade back down near $349.

The Twitter Chart: When Twitter’s stock shot up after its earnings print, it slammed into a former resistance level at $73.22 and sold off. The stock has since rebounded and on Thursday was trading up almost 1% higher but on very low volume.

The low volume may not concern bulls, because the previous days volatile price action needs to be consolidated, and Twitter was in the process of printing a possible bullish opening Marubozu candlestick. Bulls will want the candlestick pattern to hold throughout the day or for continued momentum to turn the candlestick into a full white Marubozu.

Twitter is trading above the eight-day and 21-day EMAs with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day EMA, both of which are bullish indicators. The stock is also trading above the 200-day SMA.

Bulls want to see continued momentum push Twitter’s stock over the $73.22 mark. If it can regain the level as support, there is not much resistance until the stock’s all-time high of $80.75.