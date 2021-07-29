fbpx

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Microsoft Or Zoom?

byHenry Khederian
July 29, 2021 7:52 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Microsoft Or Zoom?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

DZ Bank analyst Matthias Volkert upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Sell to Buy and announced a $750 price target.

Tesla shares are trading higher by 0.3% at $649.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $310.

Microsoft shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $285.91.

Keybanc analyst Steve Enders upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $428 price target.

Zoom shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $375.75.

Photo: a Zoom video call. 

