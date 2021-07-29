Jim Cramer Mourns For Short Sellers Who Bet Against AMD, Google, Boeing

CNBC host Jim Cramer said that Wednesday was a day to mourn for short sellers who bet against Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

What Happened: Cramer made the comments on CNBC’s “Mad Money” show after shares of chipmaker AMD and plane manufacturer Boeing surged on Wednesday. Alphabet’s shares rose more than 2% but closed slightly lower at the end of Wednesday’s session.

“Today was a day to celebrate owning the stocks of the best companies out there – not to short them – and, of course, to mourn the short sellers who bet against them simply to be Jimmy Chill contrarians,” Cramer said. Jimmy Chill is a nickname given to Cramer.

All three companies are among Cramer’s favorite stocks.

Cramer noted that there are “some funny guys” on Twitter who always advise investors to short any stocks he recommends.

Why It Matters: Boeing reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, while revenue missed their estimates. AMD and Alphabet also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

AMD continues to see high interest from retail investors.

On Tuesday, Cramer had said he was “most impressed” with AMD after the company reported quarterly earnings.

Price Action: Alphabet shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $2727.63 and further declined almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $2720.50.

Boeing shares closed almost 4.2% higher in the regular trading session at $231.57 and further edged up less than 1% in the after-hours session to $231.75.

Advanced Micro Devices shares closed almost 7.6% higher in the regular trading session at $97.93 but declined almost 0.6% in the after-hours session to $97.38.

