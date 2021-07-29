fbpx

Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Teladoc, Spotify, Shopify As Stocks See Earnings-Related Dips

byRachit Vats
July 29, 2021 12:33 am
Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Teladoc, Spotify, Shopify As Stocks See Earnings-Related Dips

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday piled up 713,842 shares, estimated to be worth about $108.37 million, in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), a day after the telemedicine company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Teladoc shares opened 10.8% lower on Wednesday but pared losses in the second half to close 0.53% higher at $151.81.

The New York-based investment firm bought the shares of the company via three of its funds — the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). 

No other ETF holds the shares in Teladoc.

The three ETFs held 14.1 million shares, worth $2.12 billion, in Teladoc ahead of Wednesday’s trades. 

ARKG counts Teladoc as its largest investment among a portfolio of 60 stocks. The virtual healthcare company is also ARKK's third-largest investment after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

The popular investment firm also snapped up 256,567 shares, estimated to be worth about $57.3 million, in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) as the digital music streaming company's stock fell as much as 10.1% on Wednesday after reporting a drop in average revenue per user. 

Shares of Spotify pared losses to close 5.74% lower at $223.32 on Wednesday. 

Both ARKK and ARKW bought the shares in Spotify on Wednesday. No other ETF has stakes in Spotify. Together, the two ETFs held about 4.12 million shares, worth about $978.38 million, in Spotify ahead of Wednesday's trade. 

The popular investment firm also snapped 5,774 shares, estimated to be worth about $8.88 million, in the Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) on the dip.

Shopify stock closed 1.1% lower at $1,538 on Wednesday despite an earnings beat as investors looked for growth beyond COVID-19. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Trims Nvidia, Shopify Stakes And Piles Up Another $7M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase

The investment firm bought the shares of Shopify via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and also holds the stock via ARKW and ARKK. 

Together, the three ETFs held 1.06 million shares, worth $1.64 billion, in Shopify ahead of Wednesday’s trades. 

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Wednesday included BYD Co (OTC:BYDDF) and Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) and buys included Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI).

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Trims Netflix Stake Despite Being Bullish On Gaming Foray, Buys $11.5M In Roblox Instead

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday trimmed its stake in streaming video-on-demand company Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) despite earlier this month spelling out a bull case for its gaming foray and loaded up some shares in pure-play gaming company Roblox Corp. read more

Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 76,562 shares, estimated to be worth about $17.67 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the popular investor spoke at the highly anticipated "The B Word" conference. read more

Bitcoin Crashing Below $30K Not Enough To Deter Cathie Wood — Ark Adds Another $31M In Coinbase, $3.4M In GBTC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management is ramping up cryptocurrency play even as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price plummeted read more

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Bitcoin, Adds Another $54M In Square, $14M In Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 225,937 shares, estimated to be about $53.7 million, in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), ramping up its foray into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) play as the payment company prepares to build a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: B read more