It Wasn't Apple, Google, Microsoft, or Starbucks That 'Impressed' Jim Cramer The 'Most' With Earnings Tuesday

CNBC host Jim Cramer has revealed which company impressed him the most after reporting quarterly earnings results on Tuesday.

What Happened: Cramer said on Twitter that he was “most impressed” with chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), rather than Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX). All these companies reported quarterly results on Tuesday.

Cramer noted that while coffee chain Starbucks is seeing a significant slowdown in China and tech giant Apple faces issues of services sustainability, he sees AMD as “clean with excellent growth.”

Nitpickers: s/s slowdown in china for $SBUX, Services sustainability for $AAPL, NOTHING for $AMD. Clean with excellent growth… — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 28, 2021

The “Mad Money” host also highlighted why he was disappointed with Microsoft.

Microsoft all hinged on three words: "remain relatively stable." That's what Amy Hood said about Azure growth this next q. I see NO other reason to sell this stock. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 28, 2021

Further, Cramer noted that investors could sell their shares in these companies amid rising worries about the spread of COVID-19 variants and their potential impact on the economic recovery.

Why It Matters: Advanced Micro Devices reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and also issued an upbeat forecast for the third quarter on Tuesday. The chipmaker is seeing high interest from retail investors.

In June, Cramer noted that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) delaying production of one of its newest chips, code-named Sapphire Rapids, was “another reason” to buy AMD.

The delay by Intel is seen as creating an opportunity for AMD to gain market share. The chipmaker had secured Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Alphabet subsidiary Google as its high-profile customers in June.

Price Action: AMD shares closed almost 0.9% lower in Tuesday’s trading at $91.03.

