Is McDonald's Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort initiated coverage on McDonald's with a Buy rating and a price target of $270.

Link's Take: Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link told CNBC she bought McDonald's about a month and a half ago because it had lagged the other stocks in the restaurant space.

McDonald's simplified its menu and enhanced its digital product, she said, and drive-thru numbers have been incredible.

The improvements the company has made should help accelerate its growth and improve its margins, she said.

McDonald's is set to report its quarterly financial results before the market opens Wednesday.

Price Action: McDonald's has traded as high as $245.05 and as low as $191.64 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 0.76% at $245.83.

Photo: courtesy of McDonald's.