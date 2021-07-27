fbpx

QQQ
-4.06
372.55
-1.1%
DIA
-0.75
352.16
-0.21%
SPY
-2.04
443.06
-0.46%
TLT
+ 1.58
146.48
+ 1.07%
GLD
+ 0.30
167.86
+ 0.18%

Why This Investor Just Bought Stock In Delta Air Lines, Peloton And Netflix

byAdam Eckert
July 27, 2021 3:43 pm
Why This Investor Just Bought Stock In Delta Air Lines, Peloton And Netflix

Pivotal Advisors' Tiffany McGhee said Tuesday on CNBC that she recently bought more Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

DAL: Delta Air Lines reported great earnings and management said the company expects to be profitable in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, McGhee said. Domestic leisure travel has fully recovered and corporate travel has doubled over the past three months, she added.

Related Link: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Peloton Interactive

PTON: Peloton's streaming members just doubled with its deal with UnitedHealthcare, McGhee told CNBC. UnitedHealthcare announced it plans to offer one-year Peloton memberships to its members, beginning Sept. 1.

NFLX: McGhee noted that she also added to Netflix, but she did not provide any reasons.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Delta Air Lines was down 1.73% at $40.95, Peloton was down 0.69% at $121.83 and Netflix was up 0.16% at $517.39.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.

