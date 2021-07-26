fbpx

Hasbro And Carnival Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
July 26, 2021 4:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors continue to weigh recent earnings and monitor COVID-19 delta variant uncertainty.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.24% to $351.41
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.08% to $368.49
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.26% to $441.02

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

After the crackdown on big Chinese tech firms, the country's regulators now have their aim on education companies. Weighed down by the headline risk, stocks belonging to this sector are steeply lower for a second straight session… Read More

Following American Express Co’s (NYSE:AXP) second-quarter earnings beat Friday, analysts from Barclays, Credit Suisse, RBC, and BMO provided key takeaways and revised forecasts… Read More

AMC Entertainment Inc (NYSE:AMC) became the top holding in Millennial and Gen Z accounts in the second quarter, up from the sixth place in the first quarter according to Apex Clearing… Read More

