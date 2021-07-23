fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.25
359.70
+ 1.17%
DIA
+ 2.33
345.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.31
431.15
+ 0.99%
TLT
-1.00
150.50
-0.67%
GLD
-0.56
169.65
-0.33%

Visa And Home Depot Gain As The DIA Closes Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
July 23, 2021 4:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as investors weigh recent earnings, including positive results from companies in the social media space. Investors also continue to monitor COVID-19 uncertainty.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.66% to $350.57
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.17% to $368.20
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 1.03% to $439.94

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Friday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) and Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

The Olympics are a time for celebration: the best athletes in the world competing and representing their nation for the top spot in their sport. But are the games an opportunity for investment?… Read More

One of the year's most highly anticipated SPAC mergers was approved Friday morning.

All shareholder proposals were approved between Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and Lucid Motors… Read More

Didi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares plummeted further after a Bloomberg report Thursday that China is weighing an unprecedented penalty for DiDi after its IPO… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Churchill Capital Looks Like It's Getting Squeezed In A Pennant Pattern

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced that shareholders need to vote on July 22 whether they are in favor of the business combo with Lucid Motors. read more

Rock Trading Founder Began His Trading Career When Disney Stock Was At $13. Here's What He Thinks About The Market Now.

The founder of The Rock Trading (@The_RockTrading on Twitter) appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Mind Money Method" for an exclusive interview Monday. read more

CCIV, Micron, Cuentas — 3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest

The following stocks attracted high social media interest early Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): The blank check company’s stock dominated the list of top ten trending streams put together by Stocktwits. read more

What's Next For Churchill Capital Stock: Technical Levels To Watch

Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE: CCIV) shares gained 9.42% Wednesday, closing at $28.82.  read more