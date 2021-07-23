Visa And Home Depot Gain As The DIA Closes Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as investors weigh recent earnings, including positive results from companies in the social media space. Investors also continue to monitor COVID-19 uncertainty.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.66% to $350.57

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.17% to $368.20

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 1.03% to $439.94

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Friday.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) and Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) were among the top losers for the DIA.

