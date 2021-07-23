fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $12M In Zoom, Continues Shedding Stakes In Alibaba Rivals Tencent, JD

byRachit Vats
July 23, 2021 1:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $12M In Zoom, Continues Shedding Stakes In Alibaba Rivals Tencent, JD

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 32,807 shares, estimated to be worth about $11.85 million, in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Shares of the video calling company closed 2.39% higher at $361.39 on Thursday.

Doubling Down On Zoom: The popular ETF money managing firm bought the shares of Zoom via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF(NYSE:ARKW). No other Ark Invest ETF holds shares of Zoom.

Zoom is stepping up efforts to boost presence in phone calling services as it looks to diversify beyond video-calling. The San Jose, California-based Zoom is among Wood’s bets that have done well amid the rush to work and learn from home during the pandemic last year. 

Together the two ETFs held 3.5 million shares, worth $1.24 billion, in Zoom ahead of Thursday’s trades.

Divesting From China: Wood has been gradually shedding stakes in Chinese tech companies Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), which are rivals to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE:BABA). 

The New York-based investment firm sold 11,900 shares, estimated to be worth about $828,716, in Tencent via five of its six active ETFs.

Tencent shares closed 0.36% lower at $69.64 on Thursday.

The investment firm deployed ARKK to sell Tencent shares on Thursday and nearly exited the entire stake from the innovation ETF.

The five ETFs held a total of 4.87 million shares, worth $355 million, in Tencent ahead of Thursday’s trade.

Ark Invest also shed 7,186 shares, estimated to be worth about $545,849, in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD). 

JD shares closed 0.28% lower at $75.91 on Thursday. 

Ark Invest holds shares in JD.com via four of its six active ETFs but deployed the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to sell the shares. After Thursday’s trade, ARKX has nearly sold all the shares that it held in JD.com. 

Ahead of Thursday’s trade, the four ETFs held 5.36 million, worth $404 million in JD.com. 

See Also: Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Some of the other key buys on Thursday included Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) and sells included Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Sector ETFs Short Ideas Small Cap Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 76,562 shares, estimated to be worth about $17.67 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the popular investor spoke at the highly anticipated "The B Word" conference. read more

Bitcoin Crashing Below $30K Not Enough To Deter Cathie Wood — Ark Adds Another $31M In Coinbase, $3.4M In GBTC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management is ramping up cryptocurrency play even as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price plummeted read more

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Bitcoin, Adds Another $54M In Square, $14M In Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 225,937 shares, estimated to be about $53.7 million, in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), ramping up its foray into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) play as the payment company prepares to build a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: B read more

Cathie Wood Buys Another $15.5M In Bitcoin-Play Coinbase, Further Trims Nvidia

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 69,172 shares, estimated to be worth about $15.5 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 2.31% lower at $224.63 on Thursday. read more