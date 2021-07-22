fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

eBay And Starbucks Power The QQQ Higher Thursday

byHenry Khederian
July 22, 2021 4:20 pm
U.S. indices continued to rebound Thursday following Monday's weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.66% to $363.95
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.07% to $348.22
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.21% to $435.46

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) posted a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Wednesday. Here's what analysts from KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James had to say after the print… Read More

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares moved higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings… Read More

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood achieved a key social media milestone ths week that was noticed by none other than Elon Musk, the flamboyant CEO of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)… Read More

