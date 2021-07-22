eBay And Starbucks Power The QQQ Higher Thursday

U.S. indices continued to rebound Thursday following Monday's weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.66% to $363.95 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.07% to $348.22

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.07% to $348.22 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished higher by 0.21% to $435.46

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

