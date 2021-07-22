fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.06
359.50
+ 0.57%
DIA
+ 0.28
347.71
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 0.73
433.82
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.31
146.79
+ 0.88%
GLD
+ 0.30
168.46
+ 0.18%

Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher

byAdam Eckert
July 22, 2021 3:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is breaking out and poised to trend higher, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Brown told CNBC that he recently added the stock to his portfolio. The health care sector is the strongest sector in the market right now, he said. 

Bristol-Myers Squibb has been consolidating for five years, he said, adding: "the longer the base the bigger the space."

Brown often uses this phrase to explain that stocks that consolidate for long periods of time tend to break out with more momentum than those that break out following shorter periods of consolidation. 

Brown told CNBC he doesn't see any resistance for the stock until the mid to high $70s. He doesn't expect the stock to have much trouble breaking through that next resistance level, he added.

Investors get to collect a 3% dividend yield as they wait for the stock to make the move that Brown is anticipating, he noted. 

"Your risk here is boredom," Brown said. 

See Also: Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Unusual Options Activity

BMY Price Action: Bristol-Myers has traded as high as $67.99 and as low as $56.75 over a 52-week period. The stock was up 1.18% at $67.95 at last check. 

Photo: courtesy of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

It's a great time to invest in pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal shared Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Apple, Biogen And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 1

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More

Schroer: Biotech Will Turn Around