What's Up With Carnival Shares Trading Higher Today?

Shares of several companies in reopening sectors, including Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), are trading higher Tuesday morning amid a continued rebound following Monday's weakness, while strong earnings from United Airlines also helped lift sentiment for the session.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators.

Carnival operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and internationally. Carnival was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Carnival shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $22.64. Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.