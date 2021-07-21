fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.83
357.96
+ 0.23%
DIA
+ 2.52
342.56
+ 0.73%
SPY
+ 2.51
428.55
+ 0.58%
TLT
-2.31
152.31
-1.54%
GLD
-0.65
170.04
-0.38%

What's Up With Carnival Shares Trading Higher Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 21, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of several companies in reopening sectors, including Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), are trading higher Tuesday morning amid a continued rebound following Monday's weakness, while strong earnings from United Airlines also helped lift sentiment for the session.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators.

Carnival operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and internationally. Carnival was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Carnival shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $22.64. Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Carnival Shares Are Moving Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $28.15 Wednesday morning after the company announced plans to grow its fleet by two additional ships by 2023.  read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Why Carnival Stock Is Moving Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher by 1% at $30.88 Monday morning after the cruise line confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15.  read more

Why Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Stock Are Moving Today

Shares of cruise companies Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: read more