Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped Monday amid Delta variant concerns.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.43% to $431.06

(NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.43% to $431.06 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.53% to $345.08

(NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.53% to $345.08 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.16% to $358.79

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) were among the top losers for the SPY.

