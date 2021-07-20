fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.49
350.18
+ 1.27%
DIA
+ 5.38
334.50
+ 1.58%
SPY
+ 6.35
418.63
+ 1.49%
TLT
-1.39
152.85
-0.92%
GLD
-0.24
169.85
-0.14%

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 2:09 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader financial services space, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions in the United States and internationally.

At the time of publication, shares of Wells Fargo were trading higher by 4.1% at $44.82. Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $48.13 and a 52-week low of $20.76.

