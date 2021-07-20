fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.73
349.94
+ 1.33%
DIA
+ 5.54
334.34
+ 1.63%
SPY
+ 6.58
418.39
+ 1.55%
TLT
-1.40
152.86
-0.92%
GLD
-0.24
169.85
-0.14%

What's Going On With Bank Of America Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 2:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of several companies in the broader financial space, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

At the time of publication, Bank of America shares were trading higher by 2.4% at $37.82. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.39.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading higher amid a rebound in yields, easing concerns about an economic slowdown read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bank Of America, Tencent Music Or McDonald's?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more

What's Next For Bank Of America As Stock Breaks Below Support?

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. read more

These Were The Stocks David Green Discussed On His Show This Morning

David Green made money day trading Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) on Tuesday morning.  Green bought shares of BLIN at $13.90 and sold at $14.30, then bought more at $13.00 and sold at $13.20 and $13.40.  read more