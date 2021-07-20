What's Going On With Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial space, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

At the time of publication, Bank of America shares were trading higher by 2.4% at $37.82. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.39.