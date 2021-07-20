fbpx

QQQ
-2.93
360.53
-0.82%
DIA
-6.73
353.47
-1.94%
SPY
-6.23
437.57
-1.44%
TLT
+ 3.25
144.96
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 0.19
169.22
+ 0.11%

Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 19, 2021 10:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S& 500 ETF remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,114 mentions, while video game retailer GameStop was a distant second with 206 mentions during the last 24 hours, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment took the third and fourth spots, having attracted 188 and 151 mentions, respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

See Also: What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Today?

Why It Matters: Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust closed more than 1% lower on Monday following the sell-off in the U.S. stock markets amid worries that a rebound in COVID-19 cases could derail the global economic recovery.

Nvidia is seeing increased interest from retail investors. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis from Tuesday. Nvidia had announced a four-for-one split of its common stock in May.

Moderna’s shares extended gains to a fourth straight day on Monday and also hit an all-time high of $317.88 intraday. The biotechnology company’s shares are set to join the S&P 500 Index ahead of the market open on Wednesday.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 1.5% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $424.97, but rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $425.74.

GameStop shares closed 2.6% higher in the regular trading session at $173.49, but declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $173.09.

Nvidia shares closed 3.4% higher in the regular trading session at $751.19 and further rose more than 1% in the after-hours session to $758.80.

Read Next: 'We Are More Than Due For Some Turbulence': Experts React To Stock Market's Worst Day In Months

Photo by NVIDIA Corp. on Flickr

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

GameStop, AMC, Kraft Heinz — What WallStreetBets Is Talking About Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum,  followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment H read more

AMC Sees High WallStreetBets Interest Amid Stock Surge; GameStop, Apple, SPY Other Top Trends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after the movie theatre chain’s stock surged on Thursday, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continu read more

S&P 500 Gets Highest WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, GameStop, Apple Other Top Trends

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Apple Inc. (NASD read more

WallStreetBets Moves Past Virgin Galactic In Favor Of S&P 500; Clover Health, Nokia, AMC Other Top Trends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) lost the top place in terms of r/WallStreetbets mentions to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) as of Tuesday night, while Nokia Oyj (NYSE: read more