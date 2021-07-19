fbpx

Is Now The Time To Buy Into GameStop, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Zoom?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 19, 2021 6:11 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Into GameStop, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Zoom?

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time in the early hours of Monday.

GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME): The video-game retailer, a favorite name of r/WallStreetBets or WSB investors, continued to trend on the forum at the beginning of a fresh trading week.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) founder Ray Cohen, who is an investor in the game retailer, is pushing an e-commerce centric revival strategy for the bricks and mortar company. 

This month, it was revealed that GameStop entered into a lease of a 530,000 square foot facility in Reno, Nevada. Earlier the company leased a 700,000 square foot facility in York, Pennsylvania.

GameStop’s addition of more than a million square feet of warehouse space is a move reminiscent of Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) early days as per Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Will Fly To Space Alongside An 18-Year Old Physics Student

On Friday, GameStop shares closed 1.33% higher at $169.04 in the regular session and fell 0.62% in the after-hours trading. The retailer’s shares have spiked 797.2% since the year began.

ContextLogic Inc (NASDA: WISH):  The e-commerce retailer is known for its Wish brand retail operations.

ContextLogic attracted high social media interest in the early hours of Monday. On Friday, Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy said in relation to the company’s chart that it was forming an ascending triangle pattern.

Bundy wrote that the stock is trading below the 50-day moving average and facing a bearish sentiment.

Last week, ContextLogic appointed a former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary Google executive Farhang Kassaei as its chief technology officer.

See Also: Understanding ContextLogic's Unusual Options Activity

ContextLogic shares closed 8.13% lower in Friday’s regular session at $9.27 and declined another 1.08% to $9.17 in the after-hours trading.

Since the year began, ContextLogic shares are down 49.2%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM): Zoom a provider of enterprise video communications trended among retail traders at press time.

On Sunday, Zoom said it had entered into an agreement to purchase Five9, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), an intelligent cloud contact center, in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $14.7 billion.

The acquisition is likely to help Zoom enhance its presence with enterprise customers and allow it to tap the $24 billion contact center market, the company said in a statement.

Zoom reported its first-quarter numbers last month with earnings per share of $1.32, surpassing the estimates of $0.99. The second-quarter numbers are expected on Aug. 30.

Zoom shares have spiked 7.3% since the year began. On Friday, the company’s shares closed 1.45% higher at $361.97.

Read Next: Warren Buffett Doesn't Like Zoom, But Charlie Munger Loves It

Photo by Dwight Burdette on Wikimedia

