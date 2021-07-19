GameStop, AMC, Kraft Heinz — What WallStreetBets Is Talking About Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), and Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC).

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S& 500 ETF remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 190 mentions, while videogame retailer GameStop Corp. received 74 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time late Sunday, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and food company Kraft Heinz took the third and fourth spots, having attracted 49 and 37 mentions, respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), and software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Why It Matters: Shares of both AMC Entertainment and GameStop are seeing high volatility in recent days amid continued interest from retail investors.

Shares of Tesla experienced unusual options activity on Friday. It was reported over the weekend that the Elon Musk-led company has launched a subscription service for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assistance software package for $199 per month.

A post on the WallStreetBets forum dubbed Kraft Heinz a "saucy play," noting that there's a "nationwide ketchup shortage" in the United States and that the company owns "nearly 70%" share of the U.S. ketchup market.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.8% lower in Friday’s trading session at $431.34, while GameStop shares closed 1.3% higher at $169.04.

AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 2.9% lower in Friday’s trading session at $34.96.

