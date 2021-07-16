Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday, with weakness possibly related to continued concerns over inflation as well as a rebound in US COVID-19 cases.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.81% to $357.60

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell 0.86% to $346.74

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.77% to $431.39

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) and State Street Corporation (NASDAQ:STT) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) were among the top losers for the SPY Friday.

Elsewhere On The Street

