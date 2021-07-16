fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

byHenry Khederian
July 16, 2021 4:13 pm
Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday, with weakness possibly related to continued concerns over inflation as well as a rebound in US COVID-19 cases.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.81% to $357.60
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell 0.86% to $346.74
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.77% to $431.39

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) and State Street Corporation (NASDAQ:STT) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) were among the top losers for the SPY Friday.

Elsewhere On The Street

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) was attracting high interest in the WallStreetBets community on Thursday after the stock printed a reversal and closed over 7% higher… Read More

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached a new all-time high in trading this week. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he recently added Starbucks to his portfolio… Read More

U.S. customers can now buy up to $100,000 in crypto on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) per week… Read More

