Why MoneyGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares are trading higher Friday morning following an FT report suggesting PE firm Advent may be interested in the company.

MoneyGram International offers products and services under its two reporting segments; Global Funds Transfer, which is the core revenue generator, and Financial Paper Products.

The Global Funds Transfer segment provides global money transfer services and bill payment services to consumers. It primarily offers services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices and other financial institutions.

The Financial Paper Products segment provides official check outsourcing services and money orders through financial institutions and agent locations.

MoneyGram International has a 52-week high of $11.86 and a 52-week low of $2.61. At the time of publication, shares were trading 4.7% higher at $10.45.