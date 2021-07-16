fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Why MoneyGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 16, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares are trading higher Friday morning following an FT report suggesting PE firm Advent may be interested in the company.

MoneyGram International offers products and services under its two reporting segments; Global Funds Transfer, which is the core revenue generator, and Financial Paper Products.

The Global Funds Transfer segment provides global money transfer services and bill payment services to consumers. It primarily offers services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices and other financial institutions.

The Financial Paper Products segment provides official check outsourcing services and money orders through financial institutions and agent locations.

MoneyGram International has a 52-week high of $11.86 and a 52-week low of $2.61. At the time of publication, shares were trading 4.7% higher at $10.45. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Payments In The Marijuana Industry: How Blockchain Can Increase Profit And Security

MasterCard, Visa Investors: Goldman Says Macro Data More Predicative Than Retailer Data

M-Commerce Doubles, iDevices Lead the Charge

A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts