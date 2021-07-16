fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

AMC Sees High WallStreetBets Interest Amid Stock Surge; GameStop, Apple, SPY Other Top Trends

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 15, 2021 10:49 pm
AMC Sees High WallStreetBets Interest Amid Stock Surge; GameStop, Apple, SPY Other Top Trends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after the movie theatre chain’s stock surged on Thursday, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continues to attract the highest interest on the forum.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 744 mentions, followed by AMC Entertainment with 386 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) took the third and fourth spots, having attracted 290 and 241 mentions respectively.

The other stocks that trending on the forum include medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), online personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE:AMD) and graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

See Also: Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

Why It Matters: SPDR S&P 500 shares, which saw unusual options activity on Thursday, declined after the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed lower.

AMC Entertainment is seeing high interest from retail investors as the stock rebounded on Thursday after four straight days of losses. The stock is down 50% from its all-time high of $72.62 in June.

Shares of both AMC Entertainment and GameStop are seeing high volatility in recent days.

Apple continues to attract from retail investors ahead of the expected iPhone 13 launch event in September.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.3% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $434.75 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $433.80.

AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 7.7% higher in the regular trading session at $36.00 and further rose almost 6% in the after-hours session to $38.15.

GameStop shares closed almost 0.5% lower in the regular trading session at $166.82, but rose 3.1% in the after-hours session to $172.00.

Read Next: Apple's iPhone Sees Favorable Mix Shift In Q3, Retail Store Sales Improve: Report

Photo by Ajay_Suresh on Flickr

