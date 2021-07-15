fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

byAdam Eckert
July 15, 2021 5:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight.

The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd Gordon said Thursday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

The National Fire Protection Association estimated that there were 200,000 vehicle fires resulting in 560 deaths in 2018, Gordon told CNBC. 

Investors need to understand there is going to be a break-in period with new technology, he said. 

General Motors is trading at 8.5x forward earnings, while Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) trades at 10.5x forward earnings, he said. 

Gordon said he owns the stock and expects it will trade back up toward $65 per share sometime soon, he said. 

Related Link: Why GM's Stock Should Be Trading At $100 Per Share

GM Price Action: General Motors has traded as high as $64.30 and as low as $24.44 over a 52-week period.

General Motors shares lost 1.82% Thursday, closing at $56.95. 

Photo: courtesy of General Motors.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Likes Ford, Tesla, General Motors (In That Order)

Jim Cramer featured General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on his "Mad Dash" stock segment Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more

Jim Cramer's Bullish Themes Of 'Covid-Proof' Stocks

Buying and selling on big decline days should not be emotionally-driven, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Wednesday. read more

These Trading Pros Agree: GM's Stock Is Showing A Little More Promise Than Ford

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More