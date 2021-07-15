fbpx
Why Boeing Is A Bad Trade, But A Good Investment

byAdam Eckert
July 15, 2021 4:41 pm
Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has been trending lower this week after the company announced its second-quarter delivery numbers and paused the delivery of its 787 Dreamliners. 

Boeing is a bad trading vehicle, but it's a great investment, Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

"I don't recommend anybody try to trade [Boeing]," Lebenthal emphasized. 

Air traffic is rapidly increasing on a global basis, he said, adding that fuel prices are also extremely high. The combination of higher air traffic and fuel prices leads to increasing demand, Lebenthal told CNBC. 

Boeing's limited competition and high demand make it a good investment opportunity, he said.

Lebenthal noted that he is not very happy with management following the recent delivery halt. "One more misstep and I'm calling for Mr. Calhoun's head," Lebenthal said, referring to Dave Calhoun, Boeing's president and CEO. 

Related Link: Boeing Shares Slump On 787 Delivery Halt

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $141.58 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 0.73% at $222.76.

Photo: Courtesy of Boeing.

