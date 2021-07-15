Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Netflix, Nvidia Or Visa?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Buy and raised the price target from $600 to $620.

Netflix shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $556.04.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $710 to $900.

Nvidia shares are trading higher by 0.2% at $795.25.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained Visa Inc (NYSE:V) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $282 to $305.

Visa shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $245.35.