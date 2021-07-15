fbpx
Apple And These Stocks Are Best Plays For Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Cramer

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 15, 2021 3:29 am
Apple And These Stocks Are Best Plays For Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has picked stocks of tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and thirteen other companies as best plays amid a potential rebound in consumer spending in the U.S.

What Happened: Cramer said on his “Mad Money” show that recent upbeat quarterly earnings results from major banks such including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) indicate a surge in consumer spending soon.

Cramer believes that consumer spending can ramp up to a totally unexpected positive level, “especially with millions of parents getting their child tax credits just this week.”

Cramer highlighted stocks of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) and Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) among his top picks.

He also sees stocks of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM), RH (NYSE:RH), Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Skywork Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) as benefiting from the anticipated surge in consumer spending.

See Also: Cramer Shares His Solar Picks

Why It Matters: Cramer’s selection of stocks indicates that consumers are likely to spend more on travel, apparel, technology, electronic and luxury items as the U.S. economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

Consumers are flush with cash as the government rolls out more stimulus checks in the U.S. and these companies are expected to benefit from the increased spending.

Shares of several of these companies are down in double digits from their highs recorded earlier this year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.4% higher in Wednesday’s trading session at $149.15.

Read Next: Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney's Reopening Prospects

