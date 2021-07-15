S&P 500 Gets Highest WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, GameStop, Apple Other Top Trends

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) also attracted attention.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S& 500 ETF remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 774 mentions, followed by movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment with 486 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Tech giant Apple and videogame retailer GameStop took the third and fourth spots, having attracted 335 and 334 mentions respectively.

The other stocks that trending on the forum include space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) and smart materials and photonics company Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) also attracted high interest on the forum.

Why It Matters: SPDR S&P 500 shares, which saw unusual options activity on Wednesday, hit an intraday record earlier in Wednesday’s session after the benchmark S&P 500 Index also rose.

Apple’s shares also hit an intraday record earlier in the day after it was reported that JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee added the stock to the firm's analyst focus list as a growth idea.

Virgin Galactic’s shares extended losses to a fourth day on Wednesday after the company took advantage of its previously elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock earlier in the week.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $436.24.

AMC Entertainment shares closed more than 15% lower in the regular trading session at $33.43 and further declined 3.5% in the after-hours session to $32.25.

Apple shares closed 2.4% higher in the regular trading session at $149.15 and further rose 0.2% in the after-hours session to $149.49.

