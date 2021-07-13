fbpx
Should Investors Consider Buying Airbnb Or Expedia Stock?

byAdam Eckert
July 13, 2021 4:59 pm
Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd Gordon discussed whether Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) or Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is the better buy at current levels Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." 

Airbnb Vs. Expedia: The trade for the first half of the year was "growth at a reasonable price" and Expedia fit the bill, Sanchez said.

The trade for the second half of the year is growth and Airbnb presents a significant growth opportunity for investors, she said.

Related Link: Analyzing Airbnb's Unusual Options Activity

Gordon told CNBC that he prefers Expedia with a $24 billion market cap over Airbnb with a $90 billion market cap. From a technical perspective, Airbnb is struggling to find support near its IPO price at $140, he said.

On the other hand, the technical setup for Expedia looks pretty good, Gordon noted. 

Can Airbnb catch up to Expedia's 2021 rally? @ToddGordonTA and @GinaVSanchez weigh in $ABNB $EXPE pic.twitter.com/3JBQ56eMun

— Trading Nation (@TradingNation) July 13, 2021

Price Actions: At last check Tuesday, Airbnb was down 2.24% at $143.31 and Expedia was down 3.18% at $162.02.

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

