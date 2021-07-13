Visa And Microsoft Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday after the U.S. Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 5.4% in June from the year prior.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed unchanged at $362.42

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed unchanged at $362.42 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.34% to $435.59

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top losers for the DIA Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

