Visa And Microsoft Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
July 13, 2021 4:10 pm
U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday after the U.S. Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 5.4% in June from the year prior.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.29% to $349
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed unchanged at $362.42
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.34% to $435.59

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top losers for the DIA Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

The new CPI report was released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the big headline is that all index items increased 5.4%… Read More
Recent rumors has suggested that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bought $2.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), following in Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) footsteps… Read More
It's been reported Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is in talks, along with Chinese state-backed companies, to strengthen its cloud computing infrastructure by taking a stake in Unisplendour Corp., a cloud-computing firm… Read More

