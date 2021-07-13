fbpx
Why GM's Stock Should Be Trading At $100 Per Share

byAdam Eckert
July 13, 2021 3:19 pm
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: RBC Capital Markets reiterated General Motors with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $72 to $77.

Brown's Thesis: Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown told CNBC that he initially bought General Motors based on the technical breakout, but after looking into the company more, he believes it a technology company, as opposed to a traditional automaker.

"These products are supercomputers on wheels. We are thinking about GM all wrong," Brown added. 

The company is ridiculously undervalued relative to the strides it's making in electric and autonomous vehicles, he said. 

Brown told CNBC that General Motors should be a $100 stock.

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: General Motors

GM Price Action: General Motors has traded as high as $64.30 and as low as $24.37 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 0.18% at $58.88.

Photo: Courtesy of General Motors.

