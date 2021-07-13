Is Now The Time To Buy Into Virgin Galactic, Disney, Or Creatd Stock?

The following three stocks are on the radar of retail investors and day traders early Monday:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): The Sir Richard Branson-founded space tourism company was the most discussed name on r/WallStreetBets or WSB early Tuesday.

On Sunday, Branson shot off to the edge of space onboard the company’s Unity 22 vehicle as a part of a test crew.

Virgin Galactic filed for a $500 million offering of common stock on Monday, which led to a reversal in stock prices on the same day.

The company’s shares closed 17.3% lower at $40.69 in the regular session and rose 1.01% to $41.10 in the after-hours trading.

Since the year began, Virgin Galactic shares have risen 71.5%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS): The diversified mass media and entertainment behemoth was among the most discussed on WSB on Monday night. The company was also trending on Stocktwits and featured on the list of top 10 trending streams.

On Monday, it was reported that Marvel’s “Black Widow'' collected $60 million for its debut weekend on Disney+, a subscription video-on-demand service. Box office sales worldwide amounted to $158 million.

The news of the Black Widow’s success helped buoy the company’s stock. Options traders have also noted the sentiment shift as they hammered Disney call contracts and continued to enter trades on Monday buying call contracts worth $549,712.

Also on Monday, Disney said that beginning Aug. 13 monthly and annual subscription prices of ESPN+ will see a hike to $6.99 and $69.99 respectively from the previous $5.99 a month and $59.99 a year.

Disney shares closed 4.15% higher at $184.38 on Monday in the regular session and rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours trading. The company’s shares have risen 1.8% since 2021 began.

Creatd Inc (NASDAQ:CRTD): The company, formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc, is focused on content distribution through its platform Vocal as well as on e-commerce and digital communities.

Late last month, Creatd announced it had ended the quarter with more than 31,500 subscribers to its premium Vocal+ service.

On Monday night, Creatd was the most discussed name on Stocktwits and topped the list of trending streams.

Creatd shares spiked Monday after garnering interest from the retail trading community as they noted high short interest in the stock.

As per Marketbeat, Creatd has a short interest of 41.93% of the float. The stock trades with a float of 7.8 million, which is relatively small and allows for rapid movements.

On Friday, Creatd shares closed 33.17% higher at $5.58 in the regular session and spiked another 28.32% in the after-hours to $7.16. The shares have risen 34.1% on a year-to-date basis.

