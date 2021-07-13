Virgin Galactic Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest Despite Crash; Clover Health, Tesla, AMC Other Top Trends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, despite the stock falling on Monday, followed by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

What Happened: Virgin Galactic remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,042 mentions, while exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust received 842 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed. Clover Health was a distant third with 502 mentions.

The other stocks that are seeing interest on the forum include electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), online personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

In addition to these stocks, investors are looking ahead to the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

Why It Matters: Virgin Galactic is seeing high interest from retail investors after the company’s founder Sir Richard Branson successfully flew in space as a passenger on the company’s Unity 22 spacecraft on Sunday. However, the company’s shares fell in Monday’s session after it filed for a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.

ContextLogic said it has appointed Farhang Kassaei, former Senior Director at Google, to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer.

Shares of Walt Disney rose on Monday after it was reported that the company raked in $60 million during the weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres.

Price Action: Virgin Galactic shares closed 17.3% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $40.69, but rose more than 1% in the after-hours session to $41.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.4% higher in the regular trading session at $437.08 and further edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $437.18.

Clover Health shares 4.4% higher in the regular trading session at $9.68 and further rose 0.7% in the after-hours session to $9.75.

Photo by Jeff Foust on Wikimedia