Tesla And Lam Research Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

Major U.S. indices managed to all finish with record closing highs Monday as investors continue to weigh last week’s sell-off over concerns, contemplating if the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.37% to $350.03

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.37% to $350.03 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.36% to $437.08

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were among the top losers for the QQQ Monday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres… Read More

Despite a significant amount of hype leading up to this weekend’s spaceflight launch, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have failed at important resistance after the company filed or a $500 million shelf offering of common stock… Read More

In a few days, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will start a trial designed to evaluate pregnancy outcomes in women after receiving the Company's COVID-19 shot during their pregnancy… Read More