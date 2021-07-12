fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.41
359.60
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 1.46
347.27
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.59
433.93
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.19
146.72
-0.13%
GLD
-0.18
169.39
-0.11%

Tesla And Lam Research Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

byHenry Khederian
July 12, 2021 4:11 pm
Major U.S. indices managed to all finish with record closing highs Monday as investors continue to weigh last week’s sell-off over concerns, contemplating if the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.37% to $350.03
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 0.36% to $437.08

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were among the top losers for the QQQ Monday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres… Read More

Despite a significant amount of hype leading up to this weekend’s spaceflight launch, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have failed at important resistance after the company filed or a $500 million shelf offering of common stock… Read More
In a few days, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will start a trial designed to evaluate pregnancy outcomes in women after receiving the Company's COVID-19 shot during their pregnancy… Read More

