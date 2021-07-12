Dan Genter Says Phillips 66 Stock Is 'Clearly Undervalued'

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is an undervalued name with strong earnings momentum, RNC Genter Capital Management's Dan Genter said Monday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

As the economy reopens, Genter expects that cyclicals will resume leadership. There is still value in value stocks, including Phillips 66, he said.

The stock is "clearly undervalued," as it trades around a 12x price-to earnings ratio and pays a 4.4% dividend yield, Genter told CNBC.

Phillips 66 is one of the best plays in the energy space and it has significant upside from its current price, he added.

Phillips 66 is scheduled to release its second-quarter financial results on Aug 3.

Price Action: Phillips 66 has traded as high as $94.34 and as low as $43.27 over a 52-week period. The stock Monday at $82.40.

