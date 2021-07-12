How Investors Can Own A Piece Of Tesla, Shopify, CRISPR Therapeutics

Investing in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) is the preeminent way to own the best ideas in the Cathie Wood ARK Invest ecosystem, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Talkington originally invested in the ARK Innovation ETF in March 2020 when it was trading in the $30 range, she told CNBC.

She wanted a way to own companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), but it was hard to pick the perfect entry points, Talkington said.

By investing in the Ark Innovation ETF, she was able to gain exposure to those names, along with other "truly strong secular growth companies," she said.

Talkington hasn't added to her original position, but she plans to hold the ETF long-term, she noted.

Related Link: Analyzing ARK Innovation ETF's Unusual Options Activity

ARKK Price Action: ARK Innovation ETF has traded as high as $159.70 and as low as $75.01 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, it was down 0.70% at $124.74.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla.