fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.41
359.60
+ 0.39%
DIA
+ 1.46
347.27
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.59
433.93
+ 0.37%

How Investors Can Own A Piece Of Tesla, Shopify, CRISPR Therapeutics

byAdam Eckert
July 12, 2021 5:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Investors Can Own A Piece Of Tesla, Shopify, CRISPR Therapeutics

Investing in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) is the preeminent way to own the best ideas in the Cathie Wood ARK Invest ecosystem, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Talkington originally invested in the ARK Innovation ETF in March 2020 when it was trading in the $30 range, she told CNBC. 

She wanted a way to own companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), but it was hard to pick the perfect entry points, Talkington said. 

By investing in the Ark Innovation ETF, she was able to gain exposure to those names, along with other "truly strong secular growth companies," she said. 

Talkington hasn't added to her original position, but she plans to hold the ETF long-term, she noted. 

Related Link: Analyzing ARK Innovation ETF's Unusual Options Activity

ARKK Price Action: ARK Innovation ETF has traded as high as $159.70 and as low as $75.01 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, it was down 0.70% at $124.74. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Health Care Trading Ideas ETFs General

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Uipath, Buys Another $17M Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 247,130 shares, estimated to be worth about $16.9 million, in UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH). Shares of the New York-based software automation company closed 0.16% higher at $68.49 on Friday.  read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $71M In Tesla On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 110,731 shares, estimated to be worth about $71.38 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the dip. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Further On Netflix, Coinbase; Trims Palantir

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday deployed the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) to buy 3,007 shares, estimated to be worth about $1.6 million, in the video streaming company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Why Cathie Wood Bought $72.4M In Twitter As Stock Tanked Post Earnings-Report

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 1.3 million shares, worth about $72.42 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday as the stock slumped after the social media company reported lower-than-expected user growth in the first quarter. read more