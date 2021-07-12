Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

On Monday’s PreMarket Prep, Dennis Dick, and Spencer Israel discussed the large gap up in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) at the open of the premarket session, and why the subsequent drop was not a good sign.

“This stock traded almost $60 at 4:00 am. I think this is as good as it gets,” Dick said. “We often talk about ‘Is this trade now as good as it gets?’ I think it is. What do we have to look forward to? Everybody’s been looking forward to this event. Stocks always want something to look forward to. Now we look forward to people actually going into space and maybe they get some revenue and that's cool and everything. But the hype of that first blast is all kind of gone. So it's kind of like the hangover after the party now."

Shares of Virgin Galactic opened at $49.55 and were trading down 15% from Friday’s close as of early Monday afternoon.

“4:00 am trading, if you’re going in there and you’re buying stocks up 20%, you’re usually doing it backward.”

For the full discussion on SPCE, click here or watch it at 5:50 in the clip below.

Other Stocks Discussed On The Show

Other stocks also discussed include:

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) 11:10

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) 14:54

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) 16:20

Alibaba Holding Corp (NYSE:BABA) 17:00

JD.com (NYSE:JD) 18:05

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) 20:55

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) 21:50

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) 20:35

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) 23:08

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) 25:46

Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) 26:00

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO 28:26

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) 30:15

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) 43:14

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) 45:50

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) 56:10

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) 57:25

Medley Management Inc (OTC:MDLYQ) 58:10

Moving iMage Technologies Inc (NYSE:MITQ) 1:09:40

Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) 1:11:04

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) 1:11:42

Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:JZXN) 1:13:15

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) 1:15:40

AMTD Digital (HKD) 1:16:40

Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) 1:17:25

Membership Collective (MCG) 1:18:10

F45 Training (FXLV) 1:19:09

Sight Scienes (SGHT) 1:20:18

Sera Prognosis (SERA) 1:21:12

Stevanato Group (STVN) 1:22:00

Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) 1:21:10

Blend Labs (BLND) 1:23:30

Inspira Technologies (IINN) 1:25:10

TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) 1:27:00

Featured Guests

Tim Quast, Market Structure Edge 37:16

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_timquast

Matt Hammond, IPOWarriors 1:03:43

https://www.Ipowarriors.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/warrioripo



Click here to listen to the show.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, SpotifyGoogle Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick

Joel Elconin

Spencer Israel

For FASTER NEWS and IN-DEPTH market data, check out Benzinga Pro. CLICK HERE for a free two-week trial.

Like the show? Keep up with Benzinga on all our platforms:

Subscribe to our newsletters

Check out our events Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.