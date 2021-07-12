fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.98
360.03
+ 0.27%
DIA
+ 1.15
347.58
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.34
434.18
+ 0.31%
TLT
-0.15
146.68
-0.1%
GLD
-0.20
169.41
-0.12%

Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'

bySpencer Israel
July 12, 2021 2:31 pm
On Monday’s PreMarket Prep, Dennis Dick, and Spencer Israel discussed the large gap up in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) at the open of the premarket session, and why the subsequent drop was not a good sign. 

“This stock traded almost $60 at 4:00 am. I think this is as good as it gets,” Dick said. “We often talk about ‘Is this trade now as good as it gets?’ I think it is. What do we have to look forward to? Everybody’s been looking forward to this event. Stocks always want something to look forward to. Now we look forward to people actually going into space and maybe they get some revenue and that's cool and everything. But the hype of that first blast is all kind of gone. So it's kind of like the hangover after the party now."

Shares of Virgin Galactic opened at $49.55 and were trading down 15% from Friday’s close as of early Monday afternoon. 

“4:00 am trading, if you’re going in there and you’re buying stocks up 20%, you’re usually doing it backward.”

For the full discussion on SPCE, click here or watch it at 5:50 in the clip below. 

Other Stocks Discussed On The Show

Other stocks also discussed include:

Featured Guests

Tim Quast, Market Structure Edge 37:16

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_timquast 

Matt Hammond, IPOWarriors 1:03:43

https://www.Ipowarriors.com 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/warrioripo
 

Click here to listen to the show.

 

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, SpotifyGoogle PlaySoundcloudStitcher and Tunein.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick
Joel Elconin

Spencer Israel

 

