This Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford And Apple

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) may not sell its electric vehicles in the U.S. yet, but that hasn’t stopped investors from jumping in headfirst over the past year.

Since July 2020, Nio stock's one-year return has managed to beat some of the world’s most influential automobile and tech companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Nio's models include the EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6 and EC6.

Nio sells vehicles through its own sales network, including Nio Houses, Nio Spaces and its mobile application. The majority of Nio’s revenue is earned from selling vehicles.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2016 to present: