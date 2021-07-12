Is Now The Time To Buy Into Virgin Galactic, Meta Materials, Or Krispy Kreme Stock?

The following three stocks are on the radar of retail investors and day traders heading into the new trading week.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): The Sir Richard Branson-founded company is a space tourism play.

On Sunday night, Virgin Galactic was the most mentioned name on r/WallStreetbets or WSB, a Reddit investor forum known for short squeezes. The company also trended on Stocktwits.

See Also: How To Buy Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Shares

On Sunday, Branson flew to the edge of space onboard the company’s Unity 22 vehicle. The flight was watched by over 6 million people on Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube platform.

Branson announced a partnership with Omaze on Sunday, which will raise money for charity and allow some donors to enter sweepstakes to fly to space with Virgin for as low as $5.

On Friday, Virgin Galactic shares closed 6.62% lower at $49.20 in the regular session and gained 0.18% in the after-hours trading. Since the year began, the company’s shares have risen 107.3%.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT): The smart materials and photonics company was the fourth most-discussed stock on Stocktwits over 24 hours leading to press time.

Late last month, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc merged with Meta Materials Inc after performing a reverse split. The combined entity’s shares now trade under the MMAT ticker.

See Also: This Clean Energy Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell And Meta Materials

This month the company announced the conclusion of its 27-month long non-invasive glucose sensing prototype based on radio wave and optical sensor technologies. This led to the company’s stock plummeting.

On Friday, Meta Materials shares closed 17.39% in the regular session to $4.75. Since 2021 began, the company’s shares have risen 301.2%.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT): The North Carolina-headquartered doughnut company was on the radar of investors on WSB on Sunday.

The eighty-year-old doughnut company reemerged as a public company this month after an IPO which saw its shares open for trade at $17.

Over the weekend, the company’s board Chair Olivier Goudet purchased more than 294,100 shares, and a 10% owner affiliated with Krispy Kreme parent JAB Holding purchased over 5.88 million shares.

On Friday, Krispy Kreme shares closed nearly 6% higher at $19.29 in the regular session.

Read Next: Billionaire Space Flight Turns Into Space Fight As Elon Musk, Blue Origin CEO Take Potshots At Richard Branson