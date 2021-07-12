fbpx
Virgin Galactic Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week; Krispy Kreme, AMC Other Top Interests

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 11, 2021 10:10 pm
Virgin Galactic Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week; Krispy Kreme, AMC Other Top Interests

Heading into a new trading week, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, followed by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). However, overall discussions on the forum remained muted as is typical for weekends.

What Happened: Virgin Galactic emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 554 mentions, while exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust was a distant second with 141 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – which made its debut on the public markets in early July – took the third sport with 53 mentions, followed by movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) with 31 mentions.

The other stocks that are seeing interest on the forum include medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE:AMD).

In addition to these stocks, investors are looking ahead to the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

See Also: The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Krispy Kreme, Biotechs, SPACs And More

Why It Matters: Virgin Galactic is seeing high interest from retail investors after the company’s founder Sir Richard Branson successfully flew in space as a passenger on the company’s Unity 22 spacecraft on Sunday.

Shares of SPDR S&P Trust rose on Friday after the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed 1.1% higher.

Price Action: Virgin Galactic shares closed 6.6% lower in Friday’s regular trading session at $49.20, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 1.1% higher at $435.52.

Krispy Kreme shares almost 6% higher in Friday’s regular trading session at $19.29.

Read Next: Could Virgin Galactic's Successful Mission Help These 2 Stocks Soar?

Photo by The Focal Project on Flickr

