Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Uipath, Buys Another $17M Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 247,130 shares, estimated to be worth about $16.9 million, in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH).

Shares of the New York-based software automation company closed 0.16% higher at $68.49 on Friday.

The investment firm bought the shares of UiPath via the Ark Innovation ETF(NYSE:ARKK).

Ark owns PATH shares via all of its six active ETFs. On a consolidated basis, the Wood-led firm held over 12.5 million shares, worth around $855 million, in UiPath ahead of Friday’s trade.

The products of the Bucharest, Romania-based software company are used by organizations to help efficiently automate their various business processes. PATH closed 5.34% higher on Wednesday, giving the company a market valuation of $35.8 billion.

Some of the other key Ark Invest buys on Friday include Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) and sells include Huya Inc (NYSE:HUYA).

Photo Courtesy: Uipath