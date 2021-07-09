Disney And Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday as markets rebound following a sell-off yesterday over concerns the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.26% to $348.73

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $361.01

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.07% to $435.52

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top gainers.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were the only losers for the DIA.



