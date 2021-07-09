Why Vintage Wine Estates Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) shares are trading higher by 7.8% at $11.94 Friday afternoon following positive commentary by Kevin O'Leary on CNBC.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State.

Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week high of $13.48 and a 52-week low of $9.65.